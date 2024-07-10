Salazar: Bexar County To Continue Sending Jail Inmates To Other Counties

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the county’s practice of housing dozens of jail inmates in other counties is here to stay.

The sheriff’s office has been sending 120 to 150 inmates to the Burnet and Kerr County jails to ease overcrowding. The inmates have been convicted and are waiting for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to transfer them to prison. When that time comes, the inmates are first returned to Bexar County.

Salazar says many other Texas jails take similar measures. Harris County even sends inmates out of state.