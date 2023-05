FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Customers annoyed with Bud Light over their collaboration with a transgender activist are putting a dent in the brand’s bottom line.

Sales are now down 21-percent. Some marketing experts believe there will be a ripple effect. Other big companies will look at their marketing to see what could be perceived as a controversial stance.

The head of Anheuser-Busch used an earnings call this week to distance the brand’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.