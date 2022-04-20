Sales Tax Holiday For Emergency Supplies Is This Weekend

It’s a sales tax holiday this weekend – for emergency supplies. It’s a chance for you to purchase certain emergency supplies tax-free to help prepare for severe weather season.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says there’s no limit on the number of items you can buy. However, there are price limits on those items that are sales-tax free. Some of the qualifying supplies include portable generators that cost less than 3-thousand dollars, hurricane shutters priced under 300 dollars, and fuel containers, flashlights, and batteries that aren’t more than 75 dollars.

A complete list of eligible emergency supplies is on the state comptroller’s website. The sales tax holiday starts at midnight this Saturday and goes through midnight Monday.