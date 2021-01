The Edinburg school district has found its next superintendent. In a special meeting Monday, school trustees unanimously approved Dr. Mario Salinas as the sole finalist for the position.

Salinas, who is the district’s assistant superintendent for support services, will take over for Gilbert Garza who’s served as Interim Superintendent for nearly a year-and-a-half. Salinas has 35 years with the Edinburg CISD as a teacher, coach, principal, and administrator.