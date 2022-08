Hadi Matar, 24, center, listens to his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, left, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie, has entered a not-guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and assault. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The man suspected of stabbing author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in upstate New York is being charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey is being held without bail in the Chautauqua County jail following the attack on the acclaimed novelist.

The 24-year-old is also facing a charge of second-degree assault for injuring the event’s moderator. Matar is expected to be arraigned sometime today. Rushdie remains on a ventilator after undergoing surgery.