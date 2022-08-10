Salon Shooting Suspect Indicted For Anti-Asian Hate Crime

In this photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Smith is pictured in an undated booking photo. Smith, accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Smith is pictured in an undated booking photo. Smith, accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday of 37-year-old Jeremy Smith for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas’ Koreatown. It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others.

It charges Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a hate-crime enhancement. Each count is punishable by from five years to life in prison.