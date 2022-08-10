TEXAS

Salon Shooting Suspect Indicted For Anti-Asian Hate Crime

jsalinasBy 15 views
0
In this photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Smith is pictured in an undated booking photo. Smith, accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday of 37-year-old Jeremy Smith for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas’ Koreatown. It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others.

It charges Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a hate-crime enhancement. Each count is punishable by from five years to life in prison.

 

Elon Musk Sells $7B In Tesla Shares Ahead Of Twitter Fight

Previous article

WHO: COVID-19 Deaths Fall Overall By 9%, Infections Stable

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS