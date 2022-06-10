Salvadoran Women Jailed For Abortion Warn US Of Total Ban

(AP) — El Salvador has one of the world’s strictest abortion laws, banning the procedure in all circumstances including cases of rape, incest, fetal malformation and risk to a pregnant woman’s life.
The country is particularly set apart by its aggressive prosecutions — often women who merely miscarry are accused of killing their fetuses and locked up for years or even decades for murder.
Overwhelmingly, women who suffer that fate are young, poor and live in rural areas. Abortion rights activists say El Salvador should be a cautionary tale for what could happen in the United States if its Supreme Court overturns the constitutional right to abortion.