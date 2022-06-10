Salvadoran Women Jailed For Abortion Warn US Of Total Ban

Teodora del Carmen Vásquez sits with friends and fellow members of her organization, Mujeres Libres (Free Women), on Friday, May 20, 2022, in San Salvador, El Salvador. Vásquez, who served 10 years for aggravated homicide after being arrested on suspicion of violating El Salvador’s abortion law, started the group Mujeres Libres when she was released in 2018. Her group now fights to free other women and help them transition to new lives. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

(AP) — El Salvador has one of the world’s strictest abortion laws, banning the procedure in all circumstances including cases of rape, incest, fetal malformation and risk to a pregnant woman’s life.

The country is particularly set apart by its aggressive prosecutions — often women who merely miscarry are accused of killing their fetuses and locked up for years or even decades for murder.

Overwhelmingly, women who suffer that fate are young, poor and live in rural areas. Abortion rights activists say El Salvador should be a cautionary tale for what could happen in the United States if its Supreme Court overturns the constitutional right to abortion.