Same-Sex Marriage Legislation Clears Key Senate Hurdle

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined from left by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting on the lame duck agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages has crossed a major Senate hurdle, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law.

Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people.

Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House.