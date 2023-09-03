Samsung To Partner With UT Engineering School, Donate $3.7M

Samsung Semiconductors and the University of Texas are partnering to prepare more people to work in the Austin area’s growing semiconductor arena.

UT and Samsung announced the partnership on Friday. It comes with a three-point-seven million dollar donation from Samsung Electronics. Samsung Semiconductors has two semiconductor facilities in Austin and is building a 17-billion dollar plant in suburban Taylor.

UT President Jay Hartzell said the investment and partner ship will help recruit and train the next generation of students and faculty researchers.