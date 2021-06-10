San Antonio Base Locked Down For Hour After Gunfire Reported

A military policeman closes a gate at JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in San Antonio. The Air Force was put on lockdown as police and military officials say they searched for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — An Air Force base in San Antonio was placed on lockdown for about an hour after military officials said gunfire was reported near a gate to the base.

Air Force officials said two gunshots were heard Wednesday coming from outside Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland onto the base. Lt. Col Brian Loveless says investigators are trying to determine whether the gunfire report was a false alarm. It’s also unclear if anyone saw a shooter. No injuries were reported.

Lackland is where all Air Force basic training is given. Officials said the shots were reportedly fired near the Valley Hi gate on the western side of the main base, just east of Interstate 410 and near a shopping center.