San Antonio Cheesecake Shop Raises $72K For Ukraine

A Ukrainian-owned cheesecake shop in San Antonio is reporting a successful fundraising effort for the Ukrainian army.

Laika Cheesecake and Espresso announced last week that all its weekend sales would go to support Ukrainian forces in their struggle against the invading Russian army. Customers stood in line for hours outside the shop on Broadway.

On Tuesday, owner Anna Afanasieva, who is from Ukraine, announced the shop had raised more than 72-thousand-dollars. She says the fundraiser is ongoing.