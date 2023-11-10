San Antonio City Council OKs State’s Largest City Solar Project

The state’s largest on-site city solar project is on the drawing board for San Antonio. The City Council on Thursday approved the 30-million dollar project to install rooftop, parking, and park canopy solar panels on 42 city facilities.

The project is part of the city’s effort to achieve net zero energy at all city buildings by 2040. The project’s developer will work with St. Phillip’s College to train students for jobs in the solar energy industry. Solar panel installations will start in the spring, with completion expected by fall 2026.