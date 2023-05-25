San Antonio City Officials Grumble About Pending New State Regulatory Law

Construction workers move material for a roof restoration project at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A bill that would bring local business regulations in line with those of the state is unpopular with San Antonio officials. The state legislature sent House Bill 2127 to Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday for his signature.

The Texas Regulatory Consistency Act would bar cities and counties from making or enforcing local laws on issues such as evictions, employment benefits, and so forth.

Supporters say the bill keeps business regulations consistent statewide, but opponents say it’s an attack on local control by the state legislature.