San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center is closing soon, possibly before the end of the week. City officials announced the impending closure on Monday.

The center on San Pedro Avenue opened in 2022, at a time when up to 12-hundred illegal immigrants a day were turning up in San Antonio.

City Manager Erik Walsh said they often ended up sleeping in the streets before the Migrant Resource Center was opened. The center can hold at least 700 people, but as of Monday night, fewer than 100 remained.