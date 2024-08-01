San Antonio Facility May Be Destination Of Freed Prisoners

Officials say Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio is a possible destination for former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who were released in an international U.S.-Russia prisoner swap today.

In a press conference, President Biden confirmed the swap and prisoner release calling it a “feat of diplomacy.” Three American citizens and an American green card holder were freed.

Biden says 16 prisoners were set free from Russia, including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country. BAMC is the routine destination for Americans who reenter the U.S. after being held overseas.