San Antonio Family Killed In Private Plane Crash In West Texas

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that killed a San Antonio family of three over Thanksgiving weekend.

The plane went down around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Mertzon, about 30 miles southwest of San Angelo. The Irion County coroner identified the victims as 36-year-old Jeremy Sanchez, 35-year-old Alyse Sanchez, and their daughter Katrina Sanchez, a fifth-grade student in the Comal ISD.

The Piper PA 28 was registered to the Sanchezes. Jeremy Sanchez was reportedly a licensed private pilot.