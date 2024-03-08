San Antonio Has No Idea How To Fund MRC If Federal Support Dries Up

San Antonio apparently doesn’t have a plan to keep the Migrant Resource Center open as federal funding evaporates.

Most city council members indicated in Thursday’s meeting that they want the shelter for illegal immigrants to remain open. But they hesitated to support any particular plan to do so, especially if it meant affecting the city budget.

Since the city opened the MRC in 2022, the facility has provided 280-thousand people with food, shelter, and transportation assistance. All of it has been federally funded.