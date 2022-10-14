TEXAS

San Antonio Man Accused Of Murdering Co-Worker In Florida

A San Antonio man is accused of killing his co-worker in Florida. Hendry County deputies responded around 7 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn in LaBelle. They found 29-year-old Messiah Grier of San Antonio shot to death.

Witnesses say the shooting resulted from an argument between Grier and 36-year-old Vincent Harris, also of San Antonio. They both worked for the same damage restoration company. Harris had left the scene, but deputies arrested him for murder and tampering with evidence.

