Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

A San Antonio man is volunteering to fight for Israel amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. Ze’ev Bar Yadin landed in Israel on Sunday.

The 28-year-old served in the Israel Defense Forces for three years before he moved to San Antonio. His family tells the local media it was a sense of duty to Israel that made him go.