San Antonio Man Shot Trying To Stop Car Burglars

A San Antonio man is in the hospital after he was shot while trying to stop three people from breaking into a car early Saturday.

Police say the 35-year-old man caught three burglars on camera outside his Northwest Side home in the 63-hundred block of Bowman Ridge. When he went outside to scare them off, they shot at him, hitting him in the chest. He shot back as the men drove off in a stolen car.

Police say a person of interest came back to the scene and turned himself in to police. The homeowner who was shot is listed in stable condition.