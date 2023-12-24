San Antonio Named “Grinchiest” City In America

San Antonio is the “Grinchiest” city in America. That’s what FinanceBuzz says. The financial data outlet scored the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. based on a variety of holiday-themed factors, including the number of department and toy stores, number of holiday events and festivals per 100-thousand residents, and percentage of the population that donates to charity.

San Antonio came in dead last with what FinanceBuzz calls a holiday score of 33-point-seven out of 100. Jacksonville, Florida; San Diego, California; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Louisville, Kentucky round out the bottom five.