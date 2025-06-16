San Antonio Officials Thank Protesters For Behaving Themselves

San Antonio officials are thanking thousands of protesters for keeping Saturday’s anti-Trump demonstrations peaceful. Several thousand people were expected to show up for the protest on Saturday night.

The Texas National Guard and a militia group called the Texas Freedom Force arrived at the Alamo prior to the demonstration. The San Antonio police and SAPD Chief William McManus issued an X post thanking the protesters for behaving themselves. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar posted a similar message on Facebook.