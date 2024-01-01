San Antonio Police Still Working To Identify Two People In Probe Into Pregnant Teen’s Killing

San Antonio police are continuing to ask the public for help in identifying two people believed connected to the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant woman and her boyfriend two weekends ago.

Police have released video from surveillance cameras that shows a Kia sedan owned by the boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, pulling up next to a pickup truck. One of the persons of interest gets out of the truck while the other gets out of the sedan. Guerra and 18-year-old Savanah Soto were later found dead in the car. Both had been shot once in the head. Soto’s unborn baby did not survive.

It’s believed the couple was attacked as they drove to the hospital where Soto, who was a week overdue, was scheduled to have an induced labor. Police say whoever is arrested will be charged with capital murder.