San Antonio City Council is considering a budget of nearly four-billion-dollars, and on Wednesday they heard what residents had to say about it.

The budget proposal includes funding for more firefighters, police officers, and homeless camp cleanups. There’s no talk of a property tax hike, but new or increased fees may offset sagging revenues.

The second and last public budget hearing is scheduled for a week from today at 9 a.m. The council will vote on the final budget on September 19th.