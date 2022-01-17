San Benito CISD Announces 2-Day Closure Citing COVID Surge

The raging Omicron variant of the coronavirus is prompting another Valley school district to shut down.

Officials with the San Benito CISD say all schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday – the district citing widespread absenteeism among staff members and students who’ve contracted COVID-19. The two days off will be for crews to undertake a deep cleaning of classrooms and district facilities.

Meanwhile, students have returned in two other school districts, La Villa and San Perlita, which closed for two days last week due to a surge in COVID infections.

Students in the Sharyland ISD are set to return to class Wednesday after two days off as the district cleaned and disinfected its facilities.