San Benito Declares Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

San Benito is the latest Valley city to move into Stage 2 of its water conservation plan.

Under Stage 2, numerous water-saving measures are now mandatory. They include restrictions on the times and days you can water your lawn or wash your vehicle.

All of the required restrictions are on the city of San Benito’s webpage. Violators could be fined between $50 and $200. The city said the move into Stage 2 was prompted by the dropping water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs. Current U.S. capacity at the two reservoirs is at a near record low of 21.8%.