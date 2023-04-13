San Benito Home Of Freddy Fender To Get State Historical Marker

Family, friends, and fellow musicians will be gathering Saturday for the placing of a historical marker outside the family home of San Benito’s own Freddy Fender.

A Texas Historical Commission plaque will be unveiled by the San Benito Historical Society during a ceremony at 143 Freddy Fender Lane.

Freddy Fender was born Baldemar Huerta in 1937, learned to play guitar and sing and write songs that bridged Tejano, country, and pop music. Fender went on to win three Grammy awards. He died in 2006 at age 69.

The unveiling ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

(Photo courtesy of www.freddyfender.com)