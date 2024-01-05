San Benito Man Arrested After Returning To Store He’s Accused Of Robbing

Police in San Benito say a man has been arrested after returning to a store that he allegedly robbed on New Year’s Day.

Police were called to the store at the corner of South Oscar Williams and North Frontage Road early Monday morning. They discovered that the man who committed the robbery had been in the store wearing the same clothing the previous day. The same man returned to the store on Tuesday and was arrested by police.

Twenty-seven-year-old Reynaldo Lugo the Fourth has been charged with aggravated robbery and had his bond set at 150-thousand dollars.