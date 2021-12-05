San Benito Man Charged With Murder In Death Of Missing Harlingen Woman

A San Benito man is being held on bonds totaling more than 1 million dollars for the murder of a missing Harlingen woman.

21-year-old Isaac Vasquez was arrested after investigators found 24-year-old Christy Martinez dead on Saturday. Her body was recovered off of Jimenez Road in rural Cameron County following an investigation by Harlingen police, Texas Rangers, and U.S. Marshals.

Vasquez has been charged with murder and evidence tampering in Martinez’ death. Her family had reported her missing the day before Thanksgiving.