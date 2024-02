Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 2-day search has turned up a missing San Benito man – dead inside of his wrecked SUV.

34-year-old Mario Alberto Ramirez was found Wednesday in his Nissan Armada that had crashed into a drainage ditch off of Business Highway 77 north of Line M Road. It’s believed the deadly crash happened early Sunday morning as Ramirez was driving back to San Benito from Brownsville.

Police believe Ramirez may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.