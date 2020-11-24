San Benito Man Killed In Deadly Omaha Shooting

A San Benito native was one of two people shot and killed at a Sonic restaurant in a suburb of Omaha Nebraska last weekend. 22-year-old Nathan Pastrana, a graduate of San Benito High School, and another man, were killed in the shooting that also wounded two other people. All four were Sonic employees.

The suspected shooter, 23-year-old Roberto Silva, was arrested on the scene and is jailed on numerous charges. Police say Silva had been arrested at the same Sonic earlier in the week for identity theft for trying to buy food on somebody else’s app. It’s not clear what sparked the mass shooting Saturday night.