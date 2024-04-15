San Benito Man Nabbed In Online Porn-Sharing Probe

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Benito man is under arrest, accused of running a private online revenge porn group. 23-year-old Jose Maria Cosino was booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center Friday on charges of unlawfully distributing intimate visual material and on child pornography charges.

Investigators say Cosina created a group on Telegram named RGV Paradise Exclusive which had more than 3,000 members. He was arrested amid complaints from underage individuals that their photos were being shared without their consent. The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation is still active.