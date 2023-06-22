San Benito Names Interim City Manager

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There’s been a change of city managers in San Benito. City commissioners this week voted to buy out the last year of the contract of Manuel De La Rosa and replace him with Gavino Sotelo.

The move comes a month-and-a-half after the May 6th municipal elections in which two new city commissioners were elected.

De La Rosa had been San Benito’s city manager since 2016. Sotelo comes into the interim job with experience as city manager in neighboring Harlingen in the 1980’s and also in Kingsville.