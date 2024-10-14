San Benito Police Announce Public Event To Honor Fallen Officer

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A vigil will be held in San Benito this week to remember police Lieutenant Milton Resendez who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

It was a year ago this Thursday when Resendez was shot in his patrol vehicle as he tried to intercept two suspects who were being chased by police following an altercation with authorities on South Padre Island.

The vigil will be this Thursday the 17th at 7 p.m. at San Benito police headquarters. Everyone is invited to attend.

Resendez had been a 27-year veteran of the San Benito PD. He was the first San Benito police officer to be killed in the line of duty.