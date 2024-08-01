San Benito Police Charge Man Under New Texas Fentanyl Murder Law

Story By Tim Sullivan

For the first time, San Benito police have charged a man under the state’s new fentanyl murder law.

ValleyCentral.com Police say the murder charge against Gregory Stephen Norris stems from the drug overdose death of 32-year-old Arnoldo Garcia Jr. back in March. Garcia had been found dead inside a residence in San Benito.reports that investigators learned that Garcia had been in contact with Norris through social media and texts – conversations that indicated Norris could deliver some fentanyl to Garcia.

Detectives tracked Norris down to a halfway house in Brownsville and under questioning, Norris reportedly confessed to supplying the drug and was booked into the Cameron County jail on a charge of murder.