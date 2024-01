A San Benito police officer is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic early yesterday.

The unidentified officer was conducting traffic control for a crash on South Expressway 83 near the Oscar Williams Road overpass around 1:30 a.m. He was found lying in the road after being hit and reportedly had several broken bones and other injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer stayed at the scene and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.