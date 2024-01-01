San Benito Police Officer Recovering After Being Struck By Vehicle On Freeway

.

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Benito police officer continues to recover after being hit by a vehicle as he was conducting traffic control near the scene of an accident early Sunday morning. It happened on southbound I-69E near the Oscar Williams Road overpass. The officer was hospitalized with several bone fractures and later listed in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officer, 21-year-old Yasser Ismail Abu Awwad Martinez of Brownsville, remained at the scene but was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.