San Benito School District Notifying Victims Of Cyber Attack Two Months Ago

It took about two months, but the San Benito school district is now sending letters to notify those who were impacted by a massive security breach of the district’s computer network. The system was hacked back on November 1st although the breach wasn’t disclosed to the public until mid-December.

Officials have said the cyber attackers stole the personal information of as many as 30,000 district employees and students. The letters being sent out state what occurred and that the school district has arranged for a free 1-year membership to an identity theft protection service that alerts victims if someone has tried to use their social security number or access a bank account.

The hackers have been identified as the Karakurt group, a group known to steal data for ransom. A spokeswoman for the Texas Association of School Boards has declined to say whether the association negotiated a payment to prevent the group from releasing the stolen confidential information.