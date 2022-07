A 2-car crash at Fort Hood has killed an Army soldier from San Benito and two other people.

The Texas DPS says Sergeant Matthew Fernandez was driving the wrong way on I-14 early Saturday morning when his Toyota Corolla collided with an oncoming Kia Optima near the Highway 190 interchange.

The violent wreck set Fernandez’s sedan on fire and the 22-year-old became trapped. Two passengers in the Kia were also killed.