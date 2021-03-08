San Benito Takes Action On Proposed Convention Center-Hotel Entertainment Project

The city of San Benito is going forward with a giant development project that proposes a convention center and hotel, an entertainment center and sports complex, along with restaurants and retail shops. After a public hearing last month, San Benito city commissioners gave a first reading of an ordinance that would rezone the northeast corner of FM 509 and I-69E for the project called the RGV Epicenter.

Western Spherical Developers out of Friendswood is proposing to build the project in three phases, and as proposed would create more than 1,000 jobs during construction and about 1,000 more when it’s finished.