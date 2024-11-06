San Benito To Appeal Judge’s Ruling Invalidating Votes In Special Charter Change Election

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It appears there will be an appeal of a judge’s decision that has voided the votes cast in the San Benito special election on proposed changes to the city charter.

City officials had promised to appeal if voters approved the five proposed charter amendments, which they did – overwhelmingly. All five measures passed with at least a 70 percent majority according to the unofficial election night count.

Visiting Judge Michael Garcia issued his ruling Monday in a lawsuit that claimed San Benito city officials failed to give proper public notice before placing the five propositions on the ballot. San Benito’s city attorney maintains officials followed all proper procedures.