San Benito To File Legal Challenge Against Ruling Invalidating Special Election

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of San Benito will appeal a judge’s decision that nullified last week’s special charter election. The city has issued a statement saying it disagrees with the judge’s decision and will take any and all action to protect the outcome of the vote.

The judge on the day before the November 5th elections voided the special election, ruling that city officials failed to provide proper notice before placing the five proposed city charter amendments on the ballot. The judge was ruling in a lawsuit filed by a former president of the San Benito Economic Development Corporation who claimed city commissioners violated the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Voters overwhelmingly approved four of the five propositions, but defeated Proposition D which would have allowed a city manager to live outside of San Benito.