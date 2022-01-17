San Benito To Try New Tack For Saving Landmark Hotel

Officials in San Benito are taking a different tack in their hard-fought efforts to save the landmark Stonewall Jackson hotel.

The Valley Morning Star reports the city’s Housing Authority is now planning to approach the Texas Historical Commission with a request to designate the nearly 95-year-old building as a historical landmark. That would provide historical tax credits the Housing Authority hopes will attract developers to undertake the proposed rehabilitation project.

The planned move to historical tax credits comes several months after no developers responded to the agency’s offer to apply for federal tax credits to help fund the renovation project.

The proposed $7 million project would redevelop the second and third floors of the 3-story hotel into affordable housing, with the first floor available for restaurants and retail.