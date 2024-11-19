San Benito Woman Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Weekend Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two people remain hospitalized in critical condition following a 2-vehicle wreck that killed a San Benito woman this past weekend.

The DPS says last Friday afternoon the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, heading south on FM 509, had sped up to try to pass a tractor-trailer rig on a curve just north of Los Indios. He suddenly swerved back into his lane to avoid crashing into an oncoming Hyundai Kona. But the Tahoe then struck the back of the 18-wheeler knocking the SUV back into the northbound lane where it collided with the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai, 77-year-old Oralia Garza and a male passenger, were critically injured, as was the driver of the Tahoe. Garza died of her injuries on Saturday.