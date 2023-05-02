San Benito’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel Is Now Officially Historic

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Just about a month after applying for it, the city of San Benito has secured a state historical designation for the old Stonewall Jackson Hotel.

The Texas Historical Commission has officially recognized the 96-year-old building as a state historic landmark. The historical designation had been long sought by the San Benito Housing Authority, hoping it’ll be an incentive for a private investor to purchase the building and restore it.

Built in 1927, the Stonewall Jackson was once San Benito’s social hub. It is now a boarded-up eyesore. But the city has plans for the 3-story building to be redeveloped and renovated into a mix of retail and restaurant outlets and affordable housing.