LOCAL

San Benito’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel Is Now Officially Historic

jsalinasBy 8 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Just about a month after applying for it, the city of San Benito has secured a state historical designation for the old Stonewall Jackson Hotel.

The Texas Historical Commission has officially recognized the 96-year-old building as a state historic landmark. The historical designation had been long sought by the San Benito Housing Authority, hoping it’ll be an incentive for a private investor to purchase the building and restore it.

Built in 1927, the Stonewall Jackson was once San Benito’s social hub. It is now a boarded-up eyesore. But the city has plans for the 3-story building to be redeveloped and renovated into a mix of retail and restaurant outlets and affordable housing.

Edinburg Man Admits Attempt To Smuggle Gun Parts Into Mexico

Previous article

Suspect In Killing Of Texas Neighbors Arrested

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL