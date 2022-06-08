San Francisco Ousts Liberal DA Chesa Boudin In Heated Recall

District Attorney Chesa Boudin raises his fist towards his supporters at a campaign fundraiser to vote "No on H" at Zeitgeist bar on Friday, June 3, 2022 in San Francisco. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a heated campaign that divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Recall backers cheered the results as proof that San Franciscans wanted change in a chaotic DA’s office. But Boudin remained defiant to supporters, saying the movement for justice would continue and blaming his loss on billionaire Republicans. Boudin was a first-time political candidate who narrowly won office in November 2019 as part of a national wave of progressive elections. The mayor will appoint his replacement, but Boudin could also run again in November.