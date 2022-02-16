San Francisco Recalls 3 Members Of City’s School Board

A pedestrian walks past a San Francisco Unified School District office building in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A seemingly endless amount of drama, name-calling, lawsuits _ and outrage from parents and city officials _ made the saga of San Francisco's school board a riveting pandemic sideshow that is about to play out at the ballot box. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A pedestrian walks past a San Francisco Unified School District office building in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A seemingly endless amount of drama, name-calling, lawsuits _ and outrage from parents and city officials _ made the saga of San Francisco's school board a riveting pandemic sideshow that is about to play out at the ballot box. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(AP) — San Francisco residents have recalled three members of the city’s school board for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic. Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall Tuesday night, according to tallies by the San Francisco Department of Elections. The special election was the first recall in San Francisco since 1983, since a failed attempt to remove then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein. The school board has seven members, all Democrats, but only three were eligible to be recalled: school board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins.