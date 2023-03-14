San Francisco Reparations Idea: $5 Million Per Black Person

(AP) — San Francisco could become the first major U.S. city to fund reparations for slavery and systemic racism as the idea gains traction across the country.

City supervisors are considering a proposal that includes a $5 million lump-sum payment for each eligible Black person, although it’s unclear what actions the board will take at the Tuesday hearing.

An advisory committee also recommended eliminating personal debt, selling San Francisco homes to qualifying households for just $1, and guaranteeing at least $97,000 in annual income for 250 years. Black people make up 6% of San Francisco’s population and 38% of its homeless residents.