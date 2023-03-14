NATIONAL

San Francisco Reparations Idea: $5 Million Per Black Person

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
FILE - San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton delivers remarks during a press conference at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco on March 22, 2022. Supervisors in San Francisco are taking up a draft reparations proposal that includes a $5 million lump-sum payment for every eligible Black person. It’s unclear what actions the board will take at the Tuesday, March, 14, 2023, hearing. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — San Francisco could become the first major U.S. city to fund reparations for slavery and systemic racism as the idea gains traction across the country.

City supervisors are considering a proposal that includes a $5 million lump-sum payment for each eligible Black person, although it’s unclear what actions the board will take at the Tuesday hearing.

An advisory committee also recommended eliminating personal debt, selling San Francisco homes to qualifying households for just $1, and guaranteeing at least $97,000 in annual income for 250 years. Black people make up 6% of San Francisco’s population and 38% of its homeless residents.

Ohio Sues Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Train Derailment

Previous article

Hundreds Dead As Cyclone Freddy Wrecks Malawi, Mozambique

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL