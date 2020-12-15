San Juan Brings In New Police Chief

Less than a year after retiring from the Department of Public Safety, Ruben Morin will be the new police chief in San Juan. The city announced Tuesday it has chosen Morin to take over from former chief Juan Gonzalez.

Morin began his law enforcement career with the San Juan PD, and is now coming off a 22-year career with the DPS – joining as a state trooper, becoming a sergeant working as a gang investigator, and later a lieutenant overseeing criminal investigations. Former chief Gonzalez retired in August after 11 years as San Juan’s top cop.