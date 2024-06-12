San Juan Loses Commissioner Under New La Joya School District Policy

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Another elected official in the Upper Valley has stepped down from the post in order to keep a paid job with the La Joya school district.

San Juan City Commissioner Leonardo Sanchez bid a formal goodbye to the commission this week after resigning his Place 4 seat last month. Sanchez is also the police chief of the La Joya ISD and under a new policy put in place by the state-appointed Board of Managers, school district department heads and administrators cannot hold elected office in a county that has contract business with the district.

The first resignation of an elected official under that policy came in April when the then-mayor of La Grulla, Laura Patricia Solis, left the post. Solis is a La Joya elementary school principal.